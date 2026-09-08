Worker Dragged Into Water, Killed By Crocodile At Papua New Guinea Wildlife Park

A worker has died after being attacked by a crocodile at a wildlife park in Papua New Guinea. The incident took place at Adventure Park in Port Moresby on Saturday. The man was inside a fenced enclosure when he was attacked and dragged into the water by the crocodile. He was rescued and taken to 3 Mile General Hospital for treatment. However, he died from his injuries at 7am on Sunday. Authorities are expected to look into the circumstances of the attack.

Video shared on social media appeared to show the worker clinging to the side of a pool as bystanders tried to help him, with the crocodile appearing to have its jaws around his legs.

According to ABC News, a crowd gathered around the enclosure, with one person offering the man a pole from the fence and another later appearing to support him from the edge of the pool.

Eyewitness Gibson John told the ABC News the man was attacked as he tried to feed the crocodile.

"He brought the chicken to the fence and the crocodile attacked the person and tried to bring him into the pool," Mr John said.

"We couldn't assist at that time, [but] I managed to contact the St John's Ambulance."

Mr John said the crocodile had the man's legs in its mouth for more than an hour before help came.

"The security guards had no guns, but gave him a small iron rod to use until the police and St John's Ambulance came," he said.

"He was in severe pain, but he couldn't scream. He could barely speak. The pain was visible in his eyes. The only thing I heard him say was, 'I haven't done anything wrong,'" Mr John said.