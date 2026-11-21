Ramping up the attack on the Congress over Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's "compromised PM" post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday posted four questions to the opposition party, including whether it would apologise for the "1962 war humiliation" and why it kept India a "poor nation".

In a post on X, Rijiju said, "Congress must answer 4 questions:

1: My village was occupied by China in 1962. Will Congress apologise for the 1962 humiliation?

2. Congress kept India a poor nation. Why?

3. Why was India called the land of snake charmers?

4. Why was India's economy insulted as Hindu rate of growth?"

Rijiju's attack came after Gandhi took a swipe at PM Modi over a trilateral meeting involving US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China on Thursday.

Read | "Paid To Defame India": BJP On Rahul Gandhi's "Compromised PM" Post

"If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table," Gandhi had said in a post on X, sharing a photograph of the three leaders at the meeting.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Rijiju also said Gandhi should not make statements against India, whether at home or abroad.

Rijiju accused Rahul Gandhi of "colluding with foreign-based anti-India forces" and spreading "falsehoods" regarding India's democracy and state of economy.

"It is also possible that anti-India forces abroad and across the world keep provoking him (Rahul Gandhi). He has himself developed an anti-India mindset, focusing on how to undermine India, its civilisation, traditions, democracy and the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi has already opened a front against these institutions," he alleged.

Earlier, BJP leaders also attacked the Congress leader for his remarks on India's foreign policy. Rahul Gandhi triggered a political confrontation with the BJP after describing India as a "side player" in global geopolitics, arguing that the country has lost its ability to independently shape international conversations even as Pakistan engages with major powers such as the United States and Iran.

Hitting back, the BJP termed Rahul Gandhi a "Pakistan fanboy". BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused him of projecting the neighbouring country as a model for India's diplomatic outreach. "Why is Rahul Gandhi so obsessed with Pakistan! At every global stage Rahul acts like Pak Fan Boy!" Bhandari said.