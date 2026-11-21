Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will visit West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, during which he will participate in the platinum jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur, lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects worth around Rs 34,470 crore in Vaishali and in Lucknow, and attend the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh, an annual national platform to recognise excellence in skill development.

The prime minister will first travel to West Bengal to participate in the platinum jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur, an official statement said.

He will also interact with 75 students of IIT Kharagpur, symbolising the institute's 75-year journey.

IIT Kharagpur, established in 1951, was the first Indian Institute of Technology to be set up in the country. Recognised as an institute of national importance, it has played a pioneering role in advancing technical education, research and innovation in India.

Thereafter, he will travel to Bihar to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects worth around Rs 34,470 crore in Vaishali.

The projects span road connectivity, energy, urban infrastructure, water resources, education, healthcare, transport and other important sectors, and are aimed at strengthening infrastructure and improving public services across the state, an official statement said.

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation 'Nitish Setu', an extradosed cable-stayed bridge over the river Ganga, built at a cost of around Rs 4,280 crore. The 19.7 km-long project connects Kachhi Dargah on NH-22 in Patna district with Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali district. It comprises a 9.7 km main bridge and 10 km of approach roads.

The prime minister will later travel to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, where he will participate in the 5th Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar.

Instituted in the academic session 2021-22, the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh has emerged as an annual national platform to recognise excellence in skill development and celebrate the transition of skilled youth from training to the world of work.

Since its inception, the ceremony has felicitated All India toppers and high achievers from the skill development ecosystem, fostering a culture of pride, achievement and aspiration around vocational education and skilled careers.

This year, 52 national-level toppers from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) and Institutes for Training of Trainers (IToTs) will be felicitated for their outstanding achievements.

"Will be attending programmes in West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, 21st November. They include: Platinum Jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur (West Bengal). Dedication and laying of foundation stone of key development works worth over Rs. 34,000 crore in Vaishali (Bihar). Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh, an important programme of skill development, in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.

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