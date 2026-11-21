India's position on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) is "very clear" and there has been "absolutely no change" in it, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, amid a visit by Pakistan Minister Musadik Malik to attend the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in Delhi.

Malik, who arrived here in the early hours of Friday, attended the opening day of the three-day forum in the evening. The event, being hosted by India at the historic Purana Quila, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India had announced on October 28 that invitations had been extended to all SCO members, including Pakistan, in keeping with established practice.

It was perhaps the first time New Delhi had invited a Pakistani minister to attend an event in India since the May 7-10 military hostilities last year following Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan had announced on November 14 that its Climate Change Minister Malik would participate in the forum.

At his bi-weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked how New Delhi viewed Malik's participation in the India-hosted forum, given that he does not hold the culture portfolio and had reportedly made comments on the IWT.

"As far as IWT is concerned, we have made our position very clear, and that is where it remains. There is absolutely no change," Jaiswal said.

India suspended the treaty in 2025 as one of the punitive measures against Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack last year that claimed 26 lives.

Malik's participation in the forum is being seen by some experts as an opportunity in a multilateral framework that may help improve ties between the two neighbours.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the forum, Malik, when asked about the role of culture in fostering better ties between India and Pakistan, said, "Culture has a very key role to play".

Hours before the inauguration, the MEA on Friday said the forum was a "multilateral event within the SCO framework", for which invitations had been extended to all members of the grouping, including Pakistan.

"India is hosting the 1st SCO Civilisation Dialogue on 20-22 November 2026, in New Delhi. This is a multilateral event within the SCO framework, for which invitations have been extended to all members of the SCO, including Pakistan," the MEA said in a post on X.

"Observers and Dialogue Partners of the SCO have also been invited to attend the Dialogue, which will be inaugurated this evening by the Hon'ble Prime Minister," it said.

The event is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture and the MEA.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)