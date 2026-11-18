Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila on Tuesday, November 17. He was in the Philippines for the ASEAN summit.

During his visit, PM Modi led the foundation-laying ceremony for the Gurudwara's redevelopment in the presence of the Panch Pyare. Philippine dignitaries, including Senator Francis Joseph Escudero and Manila Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno, were also present.

Pictures from the visits were shared by PMO India's official page on Facebook.

The statement attached to it read, “PM Narendra Modi visited Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila today and participated in the foundation-stone laying ceremony for its redevelopment. Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan continues to serve as an important bridge between the Indian-Sikh community and Philippine society.”

PM Modi said, “Feeling very blessed to be at the Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila.”

Established in 1901 and formally organised in 1903, the gurudwara was registered as Khalsa Diwan in 1924.

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It holds the distinction of being the oldest Gurudwara in the Philippines and has served as an important centre for the Sikh community in Manila for more than a century.

The institution is more than just a place of worship. Over the years, it has become a cultural and community space, carrying out spiritual, cultural and philanthropic activities for the Sikh community as well as other communities in Manila.

For travellers exploring Manila, the Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan offers an interesting stop beyond the city's conventional tourist attractions. Its history reflects the long-standing presence of the Indian and Sikh communities in the Philippines and the cultural connections that have developed between the two countries over generations.

With its redevelopment now underway, the historic Gurudwara is set to continue its role as a bridge between the Indian-Sikh community and Philippine society.