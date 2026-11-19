Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose the launch of GTA 6 to highlight the country's progress in the 13 years. An Instagram post share on the Prime Minister's official Instagram handle showcases how "India upgraded" between GTA 5 (which came in 2013) and GTA 6. The post has been shared with the caption, "India is playing a whole new game." The accompanying carousel lists the milestones that the country has crossed, including the significant reduction in poverty over the last decade, taking a dig at previous UPA dispensation, led by Congress.

The images use Pricedown font, the dense and emphatic display that is the hallmark of GTA games.

The post says India moved up from being one of the 'Fragile 5' economies to fastest-growing major economy. The term was coined by a Morgan Stanley analyst in August 2013 to describe five major emerging economies - India, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa and Turkey - seen as overly reliant on foreign capital inflows and vulnerable to shifts in global financial conditions. India is no longer considered part of this group

The other achievements talk about the completion of sanitation mission, massive upgrade in solar power capacity, the 440 registered space technology startups in India and levelling up of electrification.

In a bid to connect with the gaming community, the post also describes how high-speed internet price has gone down from Rs 308 per gigabyte (GB) to Rs 7.51 per GB.

India becoming Naxalism free and emerging as a leading defence exporter are other achievements listed in PM Modi's post.

The Prime MInister is known to use popular culture references in his social media post to connect with the younger generation.

In less than 10 minutes, the post amassed close to 60,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments. Most users seem impressed by the post.

"Coolest Prime Minister ever," commented one user. "This is unexpected," said another.

Some users called PM Modi their "favourite influencer" and "OG creator".

GTA 6 launched Thursday midnight, 13 years after the release of its previous mainline title GTA 5.

Estimated to have cost upwards of $1 billion to develop, the latest instalment in the popular video game franchise has already generated approximately $1.1 billion in pre-order revenue, according to digital intelligence company Sensor Tower, making it the largest pre-order launch in history.