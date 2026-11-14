Karnataka Woman, Presumed Dead, Found Alive After 7 Years By Her 'Murderer'

A woman presumed murdered was found alive in Karnataka's Mandya district, seven years after an innocent man was jailed for over two years for her alleged killing. Following the revelation, a formal inquiry was ordered into the flawed probe and the role of the retired investigating officer.

The case dates back to July 3, 2019, when Manju, a resident of Mandya's Pandavapura area, left her father's house after being married off against her wishes. While at a bus stand, she borrowed a mobile phone from a bystander, Rajesh, a resident of Ragimuddanahalli, to make an urgent call home before leaving to marry the man she loved.

When Manju did not return, her father, Nagaraju, filed a missing person complaint. Police traced Manju's last phone call to Rajesh's mobile number, though the missing person case was eventually closed as undetected in 2021.

On August 11, 2021, Nagaraju lodged a fresh complaint based on claims by two individuals, Ananthapadmanabha and Gurukumar, alleging that Rajesh had kidnapped Manju in 2019, murdered her, and dumped her body in the Cauvery River.

Police registered a murder case. The then investigating officer, Inspector Prabhakar (now retired), arrested Rajesh, conducted a spot report at Paschimavahini, and filed a murder chargesheet based on witness statements and a purported confession, despite never recovering a body.

Rajesh spent between two to two-and-a-half years in judicial custody before securing bail with the help of his father and legal counsel.

The Breakthrough

While out on bail, Rajesh consistently maintained his innocence. Through an independent inquiry, his legal team tracked Manju down near Mandya's Nagamangala area, where she was living with her husband.

After Rajesh's advocate alerted the police, a case was registered at the Bindiganavile Police Station, and Manju was placed in a Santwana Kendra (women's shelter and counselling centre).

In her preliminary statement, Manju completely exonerated Rajesh, stating she was unaware of the murder case filed after her disappearance. "I do not even know who Rajesh is, nor do I know why my father filed such a case. He is completely innocent, and I am ready to give this statement anywhere," she told police.

Rajesh's family has demanded strict legal action against Nagaraju for filing a false complaint and against retired Inspector Prabhakar for fabricating evidence and ruining Rajesh's life.

Addressing the media, Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) Shobharani acknowledged the severity of the lapse. While declining to immediately comment on the exact circumstances under which the chargesheet was filed without a body, she confirmed that she has directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the botched investigation and submit a detailed report.