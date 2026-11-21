For the longest time, you have known him as the greenest of all flags, Anuj Kapadia. But then he gained a reputation as the undisputed king of reality shows by winning Celebrity MasterChef and Bigg Boss 19. This is Gaurav Khanna, one of the finest talents on television, who has finally seen his manifestation come true as he is all set to work with Ekta Kapoor after 20 years in Balaji Telefilms' upcoming show Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan, alongside Shraddha Arya, streaming on Star Plus.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Gaurav Khanna speaks about how long he has waited for this moment, and the one question he asked Ekta Kapoor while he was a Bigg Boss contestant last year. Seeing this new show as a full-circle moment with the czarina of television, he also reveals why this is no ordinary show and how he fits right into his character, Manav, a middle-aged man in the throes of life, love, and all the responsibilities that come with it.

At a time when TV has mostly revolved around young romance, what convinced you that Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan's concept would click?

When this offer came my way, it was from Balaji Telefilms, the concept was Ekta Kapoor's, and it's on Star Plus again. So it was an offer I couldn't refuse anyway, right? I've been manifesting and waiting to work with Balaji for so long. Ever since I started acting, I remember wanting to work with Ekta Kapoor. To the extent that last year, when I was in Bigg Boss, I remember she came as a guest, and from inside the house, I said, "Kitne aur saal?" So she said, "You are a superstar, come." It's like the completion of an arc after a long, long wait.

What about the character she has sketched out for you?

Manav is a very different character. It looks very simple on the surface, but there are so many layers and nuances to this character that I can easily say this is one of the toughest characters I have played. When you do a realistic character, people can find such people in their day-to-day lives. So it becomes very tough because you have only that little periphery to play within and yet make it entertaining and lovable.

When someone like Ekta Kapoor calls you a superstar, how does it affect you as someone who has built his career from scratch?

I just take it as a form of appreciation and let it be there because I feel I'm never attached to such words, credentials or awards. I've never been that actor. All I was interested in was the reward part of it rather than the award part of it. So yes, it definitely feels nice to be known for something in television. And of course, I've worked so hard for it over so many years, so it's definitely a happy feeling, but it stops there. Then the work becomes even tougher because now you have to fill the shoes people expect you to fill. So I put my head down and start again from zero.

Speaking of your character, Manav spends 20 years putting everyone else's needs before his own, only to realise his life has stood still. Have you ever had a moment where, despite success and fulfilment, you felt something important was still missing?

Manav is a guy who's textbook correct. He's doing everything right by the rules. This is a middle-aged character, because we wanted him to have grey hair. We wanted him to be a little out of shape because he's not paying attention to his physicality. He's so consumed by fulfilling responsibilities and being a good son, a good brother, a good father and a husband. He's so invested in it that somewhere down the line, this character has forgotten to live for himself.

And it's such a valid question once you sit and ponder over it. We often forget that people who are working tirelessly around us are human too. They have dreams, aspirations and unfulfilled desires of their own. So it's a story very well woven around this concept of a middle-aged man who's a good son, a good father, a good everything. What happens in his journey when everything is right, yet there is something missing that even he doesn't understand? What happens next and how it unfolds is the story ahead.

Indian television has always showcased an idealised world. Everyone is decked up and everything is perfect. How would you say Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan is making it 'perfectly' real?

Like right now, I'm sitting in a kurta-pyjama and talking, which generally in a show you would not see a male protagonist wear. Or even having grey hair in the first promo and colouring his wife's hair. I have never done a promo like that before. It's so real and relatable for viewers because these are things they do in their own homes. Husbands and wives are always helping each other with mundane tasks, and yet life unfolds.So that's the texture we are trying to bring to the show. Ekta ma'am said, "Gaurav, I wanted to change the texture of storytelling on TV." And I'm like, "Ma'am, you are the torchbearer of revamping television anyway." So whatever you say, kudos to it."

"We have not shot much yet, but we have completed a number of episodes. And the texture and flavour are very different. Even the performances, if you see, feel so real. Yes, of course, it's packaged as entertainment because it's television at the end of the day, but it still feels grounded. We are trying to give the audience something new, and we're experimenting with it. We hope it does well because it takes time for people to sample something they are not used to."

Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan airs on Star Plus on November 24.