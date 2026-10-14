'Wearing A <i>Tika</i> Is A Problem': After <i>The Vvaan</i> Success, Ektaa Kapoor Says Bollywood Has 'Hinduphobia'

Producer Ektaa Kapoor is a formidable force to reckon with in the entertainment industry, but even she could not escape the judgement that came her way for openly expressing her faith and questioning how people in the entertainment industry are completely okay with Western traditions, but not so much with Hindu customs.

In conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Ektaa Kapoor called out the deep-rooted 'Hinduphobia' in the industry and how biases come to the forefront as soon as Indian folklore, culture or faith is in the spotlight.

Ekta Kapoor said, "Numbers are great for the film. What is really important is it deals with folklore. I'm just gonna say it on camera, Hinduphobia, and we have so much of phobia with what do we call... We're okay with animated animation, but we're not okay with discussing folklore and mythology."

She added, "So I'm so okay with bringing it all out and having people accept it. There's so much more acceptance now."

On Being Asked Why She Is Dressed Like A 'Freak'

Furthermore, Ektaa Kapoor spoke about being called a freak and mocked for wearing a tika and dhaaga when she was much younger. She discussed openly how difficult it seems to display her religious identity.

"I can't even tell you. Wearing a tika and wearing your, your religion on your sleeve is such a problem," she recalled.

She remembered how she was once judged for going to a club straight from a mandir.

Recalling how people asked her, all surprised, "Did you go to a mandir?" her response was, "Yeah." She then questioned their reaction, asking, "What's so shocking?"

What it highlights is the societal belief that religious devotion and a modern lifestyle should be viewed separately and cannot co-exist.

About Vvaan

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest features Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul are also part of the cast.

The film blends fantasy, folklore and supernatural elements, with its story set against the backdrop of a forbidden forest. It draws inspiration from folklore associated with the Maa Van Devi Temple near Bihta in Bihar's Patna district.

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest arrived in cinemas on September 25. While the film's premise has drawn attention, its initial reviews have been mixed.

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