Netflix Announces <i>Lock Upp</i> Season 2 With Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh Back As Hosts

The sets of Lock Upp will soon welcome new contestants for the second season of the reality show. The first season ended with Shreya Kalra crowned as the winner. Now, Netflix has announced next season on social media, but the makers have not yet shared the release date or contestant list.

Producer Ekta Kapoor has also confirmed that Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will return as hosts. The first season had celebrities opening up about their personal lives while dealing with challenges inside the jail-like setup. The new season is expected to follow a similar format, “with an entirely new set of stories, personalities, and surprises.”

In a statement, Ekta Kapoor said, “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa on Netflix went far beyond what we imagined. The conversations, the inmates and their most memorable moments continued to live with audiences even after the finale. That's what makes the return of Lock Upp so exciting.”

“The next season will take audiences back into a world they know, but with an entirely new set of stories, personalities, and surprises. And Farah and Riteish will continue to helm Lock Upp as the formidable jailer duo, bringing their own energy, unpredictability, and dynamic to the next chapter.”

While Shreya Kalra won Lock Upp season 1, Shivangi Joshi became the first runner up.

Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Yogesh Rawat, Sunita Ahuja, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda, Riyaz Aly, Akanksha Chamola, Akanksha Choudhary, Sufi Motiwala, Shresta Iyer, Varun Yadav, Madhuri Grover, and Pamela Serena were among the other contestants.

Chrome DM COTT shared the viewership numbers for the Lock Upp grand finale held in August. The finale was watched by 18.40 Million viewers. Around 10.74 Million women watched the finale, compared to 7.66 Million men

Looking at the devices used to watch the finale, around 7.87 Million viewers watched on mobile phones, while 4.68 Million watched through CTV. The data also showed that 5.85 Million people watched the finale on both mobile and TV.

Also Read: Reality Show Lock Upp Reaches Top On Netflix, Host Farah Khan Has An 'Amazing' Response