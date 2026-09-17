Erica Fernandez's Ganesh Chaturthi Pics With <i>Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2</i> Co-Stars Go Viral

Erica Fernandes, who became a household name after starring in the TV show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, was the new Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which aired from 2018 to 2022. She starred alongside Parth Samthaan.

She recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, where she reunited with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 gang. The actress was seen posing with her co-stars Parth Samthaan, Shubhaavi Choksey, and Sahil Anand.

The caption read, "Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 with the KZK gang... to be continued."

About Erica Fernandez

The actress is currently a part of 108: Base Hospital Uri. She plays the role of Major Dr. Naina Sanyal. The plot revolves around a high-pressure military medical drama set at a base hospital in Uri . The serial is airing on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar, and aired on August 15.

About Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Kasautii Zindagii Kay, one of Ekta Kapoor's longest running K-Soap. The original series, which aired from 2002 to 2008, featured Shweta Tiwari and Cezzane Khan in lead roles. As for the new show, Ekta Kapoor hasn't introduced the tele viewers to the principal antagonist Komolika (played by Urvashi Dholakia in the original show). Actress Hina Khan took over in the sequel.

It was Shah Rukh who introduced Erica Fernandes as Prerna and Parth Samthaan as Anurag in the first promo.