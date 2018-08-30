'Who's Komolika?' Hina Khan Asks Ekta Kapoor After This Funny Comparison With Baahubali

Hina Khan photographed with Ekta Kapoor. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

The question 'Who plays Komolika?' has replaced 'Why did Katappa kill Baahubali?' as the most asked question on the Internet, a fan pointed out to Ekta Kapoor, who could not stop laughing. Guess who joined the television czarina's LOL club? Yes, Hina Khan, who is reportedly the top contender to play the fictional character imortalised by Urvashi Dholakia at the start of the new millennium. Hina Khan shared a screenshot of Ekta Kapoor's conversation with an Instagram user and said: "Katappa vs Komolika... Now, this is hilarious. Ekta Kapoor, now even I want to know who's Komolika." This update comes two days after Ekta Kapoor told Hina Khan on Instagram: "Hope to work with you sometime in the future."

Earlier, Hina Khan shared a picture of herself and Ekta Kapoor from the premiere of Home, a web-series produced by Ekta through ALT Balaji. Hina Khan captioned the post: "And my first ever selfie with the woman I looked up to all these years... Your energy is simply love dear Ekta."

After Ekta's comment, several Instagram users were confused about Hina's association with the project. It was earlier reported that Hina Khan was the highest paid actor on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, featuring Erica Fernandes in lead role.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is a remake of Ekta Kapoor's old show of the same name which aired from 2002 to 2008. It featured Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan as Prerna and Anurag, who were soulmates divided by a scheming Komolika, played by Urvashi.

In a Twitter conversation, Ekta Kapoor revealed the traits of her new Komolika - less OTT for starters. Ekta Kapoor added: "The actor will have to look very innocent... child-like face and unbelievably sharp. Hoping to give this antagonist a complete reboot."

So much speculation on who is komolika ! Just that she will b totally diff than d earlier one ! Smarter less OTT as fierce just less obvious ! — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) July 13, 2018

So d actor will have to look v innocent ! Child like face n unbelievably sharp hoping to give this antagonist a complete reboot! — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) July 13, 2018

Hina Khan played the lead role of Akshara in TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for eight years after which she quit the show. Hina then appeared on reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11.