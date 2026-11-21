A 17-year-old Class XI student was strangled and stabbed to death by her 23-year-old boyfriend at her home in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district today after he objected to her speaking to other boys. The accused also attempted suicide after the murder but was secured by the police and taken to the hospital.

The incident took place around 10.30 AM at the girl's house in Solaipudur, under the Sawyerpuram police station limits in Srivaikundam subdivision. The victim, identified as Abarna, was studying at Arulmigu Muthumalai Amman Hindu Higher Secondary School in Sebathaiyapuram.

According to the police, Abarna had known the accused, identified as Muthuraj, a plumber, for the past two years. He had reportedly warned her against speaking to other boys. On Saturday morning, he went to her house when she was alone, carrying a knife and poison.

An argument reportedly broke out over the issue. When Abarna allegedly refused to comply with his demand, Muthuraj strangled her and stabbed her on the left side of her lower chest and back. She died on the spot.

After the murder, the accused allegedly slit his left wrist and consumed a small quantity of poison in an attempt to kill himself. Police reached the spot, secured him and shifted him to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. Abarna's body was also sent to the hospital for postmortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

The murder has triggered a political confrontation over women's safety and the law-and-order situation in Tamil Nadu.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, who also represents Tuticorin, condemned the killing in a post on X, questioning the TVK government's commitment to women's safety.

Kanimozhi said Tamil Nadu was being pushed into a situation where women had no security anywhere. She alleged that attacks and murders of women inside their homes were becoming routine.

She also questioned where the government's dedicated women's police force, the 'Singappen Athiradippadai', was, and asked Chief Minister Vijay whether the repeated incidents of violence against women troubled him at all.

The incident comes amid mounting Opposition criticism over a series of murders and violent crimes reported across Tamil Nadu in recent weeks. The Opposition had particularly targeted the TVK government after 13 murders were reported across the state on Diwali day.

The DMK and other Opposition parties have accused the government of failing to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.

The state Director General of Police, however, has rejected allegations of a breakdown in law and order, citing crime statistics to counter the Opposition's claims. The ruling TVK, meanwhile, has blamed the previous DMK regime's failure to effectively curb drug abuse for the continuing crime problem.