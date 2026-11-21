The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has permitted the family of a lorry driver, who died inside a police station after being called for questioning, to watch CCTV footage from four police stations where he was questioned. The court also questioned why selected CCTV clips relating to his death had been leaked while the family was being denied access to the recordings.

Justice Vijayakumar ordered that the driver's wife Sudha, two other family members and their advocate be allowed to view the footage on November 23. However, the court imposed two conditions - they must not record the footage while viewing it and must not interact with the media afterwards. The petition was disposed of, with the judge stating that a detailed order would follow.

The driver's wife, Sudha had moved the court expressing suspicion over the death of her husband, R Balakrishnan. She sought preservation of CCTV recordings from Chekkanoorani, Valandur, Usilampatti Town and Usilampatti Taluk police stations, alleging that her husband had been subjected to police harassment.

The State informed the court that recordings from all four stations had been preserved on hard disks in the possession of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and would be handed over to the jurisdictional Judicial Magistrate. It opposed providing the footage to the petitioner, arguing that it could affect the investigation.

Questioning the selective release of CCTV footage, the judge asked why only certain clips had been leaked. If the intention was to address public tension, why was the entire footage not released? Why were only selected portions released, almost like a film teaser? the judge asked. The court also questioned why photographs had not been taken when a person died inside a police station.

The Fire And Missing Cardamom Consignment

The case has its origins in a fire involving Balakrishnan's Eicher goods vehicle near Valandur tank bund in Madurai district in the early hours of November 3. He was transporting cardamom and other parcels from Thevaram in Theni district to Madurai when the vehicle caught fire.

Around 50 to 60 bags of goods, including cardamom and chilli powder, were reportedly destroyed. Balakrishnan lodged a complaint, following which Valandur police registered a case relating to the fire.

However, the delivery company's manager lodged a separate complaint alleging that 67 of the 162 cardamom bags loaded onto the vehicle had gone missing. The missing consignment was valued at approximately Rs 2.56 crore. The company also alleged that the vehicle's two GPS devices had been tampered with and questioned the delay in the vehicle reaching its destination.

Balakrishnan's family alleged that the fire itself had been deliberately staged as part of an insurance fraud involving the consignment owners and the delivery company. His wife alleged that bags of groundnuts had also been loaded along with the cardamom to inflate the value of the insurance claim. She claimed that her husband was being pressured to accept responsibility for the missing goods to facilitate the alleged fraud. These allegations are yet to be established.

Driver Found Dead Inside Police Station

On November 13, Balakrishnan was questioned at Chekkanoorani police station in connection with the complaints. He remained there overnight. On the morning of November 14, he was found hanging inside the station's toilet. He was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where he was declared dead.

Police described the death as a suspected suicide, but his family alleged custodial torture and maintained that he was being pressured to take the blame for the missing consignment. His family also pointed to injuries on his body, while the post-mortem examination reportedly recorded multiple injuries.

The station inspector and two other police personnel were suspended, and the investigation was transferred to the CB-CID. A judicial inquiry was also ordered.