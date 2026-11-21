With the death of TVK MLA VS Babu, who emerged as the giant-killer of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections by defeating DMK chief and then Chief Minister MK Stalin, speculation is rife over whether Stalin will make a second attempt to enter the Assembly.

Babu's death has left the Kolathur Assembly constituency vacant, setting the stage for a by-election in accordance with the Election Commission's schedule. The constituency witnessed one of the most spectacular upsets of the Assembly polls, with Stalin losing a seat he had represented since 2011. The defeat compounded the DMK's electoral humiliation, with the party also losing power to the TVK, the new outfit floated by film star-turned-politician Vijay.

There are already voices within the DMK calling for Stalin to contest Kolathur again. DMK MP C Ravindran has said that the decision rests solely with Stalin, while adding that party workers would love to see him in the fray.

"It's our leader's constituency, his decision, and only he can decide. Let me make it clear. As a DMK worker, we'd love it if he contested. But only our leader would decide," Ravindran said.

Babu secured 82,997 votes, defeating Stalin, who polled 74,202 votes, by a margin of 8,795. The result ended Stalin's winning streak in the constituency, which he had represented since 2011.

Babu began his political career with the DMK and rose through the party's ranks to become its Chennai (North) district secretary. He was elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly from Purasawalkam in 2006 and represented the constituency until 2011. He subsequently switched to the AIADMK before joining the TVK ahead of the Assembly elections and contesting Kolathur on the party's ticket.

For the DMK, the by-election could offer an opportunity to regain some lost ground and restore its political standing after the Assembly defeat. But a second contest in Kolathur would also carry considerable risks for Stalin. Another loss could further compound the humiliation of his defeat in the Assembly elections.

For the TVK, retaining Kolathur would mean defending one of its most high-profile victories in the Assembly polls. The by-election will also offer an early test of whether Vijay's party can sustain the electoral support that helped it wrest the constituency from the DMK.