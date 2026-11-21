Amid the Maharashtra government's move to change the name of Dadar Metro station in Mumbai to Chaityabhoomi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday demanded that the name of Nagpur be changed to Deekshabhoomi.

Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, converted to Buddhism along with his followers in Nagpur in October 1956.

Talking to reporters, Raut said the entire country respects Dr Ambedkar and has deep faith in him.

"Dadar is just a station. The biggest honour to Dr Ambedkar would be to change Nagpur's name to Deekshabhoomi. The chief minister should bring a proposal, and we will support it. Social revolution in Dr Ambedkar's life began at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur. We will stand by the government on this if any conflict arises on the issue," Raut said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has recently said the Dadar Metro station in Mumbai would be renamed as Chaityabhoomi after completing the necessary procedures.

Dr Ambedkar was cremated at Chaityabhoomi in central Mumbai's Dadar area following his death in December 1956.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar backed Raut's demand.

"The name (of Nagpur) should be changed to Deekshabhoomi. What is the problem in changing the name to Deekshabhoomi?" Wadettiwar said.

Dr Ambedkar wrote the Constitution in a way no dictator can finish democracy in the country, he said, adding that people across the globe visit Deekshabhoomi.

"We will back Sanjay Raut's demand," the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban said Raut should first welcome renaming Dadar Metro station as Chaityabhoomi.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders are using the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as a proxy and opposing the plan to change the name of Dadar Metro station to Chaityabhoomi, he said.

"He (Raut) never goes to Chaityabhoomi, nor does he propagate Dr Ambedkar's thoughts. Such people have no right to speak on the issue," Ban added.

Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said Nagpur is known for Deekshabhoomi.

"Every person who comes to Nagpur goes to Deekshabhoomi," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)