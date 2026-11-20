The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ruled that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) does not need prior government approval to investigate public servants for alleged criminal acts unconnected with decisions or recommendations made in the discharge of their official duties.

Making an important distinction on the scope of Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the court said prior approval is required only when the alleged offence is relatable to a decision or recommendation made by a public servant in the discharge of official functions.

A Division Bench of Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan quashed a Tamil Nadu government order dated September 25, 2026, which had declined permission for a preliminary enquiry against five officials in connection with alleged irregularities in a tender for a Chief Minister's Mini Stadium in Pudukkottai district.

The case relates to the construction of the stadium at Sengeerai in Thirumayam constituency. The work order was issued in favour of M/s Sree Amman Logistics on November 25, 2025, during the previous DMK regime.

According to a DVAC status report placed before the court, the contractor had uploaded receipts for the purchase of machinery and equipment. The documents were found to be fake and did not contain GST/TIN numbers. The officials responsible for scrutinising the technical bid allegedly failed to verify the authenticity of these documents before the contract was awarded.

DVAC had sought permission under Section 17-A to conduct a preliminary enquiry against five officials, including an Executive Engineer, an Accounts Officer and the Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency, Pudukkottai. The government, however, declined permission, accepting a report from the Commissioner of Rural Development that no irregularities had occurred during tender scrutiny.

The High Court observed that the government had acted "without conducting any enquiry and ascertaining the facts" and had simply accepted the Commissioner's report.

Relying on a recent Supreme Court judgment in Tejaram vs State of Rajasthan, the Bench held that accepting fake documents was a "pure criminal act", not connected with official functions or relatable to any decision or recommendation made by the officials in the discharge of their duties.

The court said the alleged illegality "can always be probed into by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department even without the prior approval under Section 17-A".

Quashing the government's refusal, the Bench directed the DVAC Director to proceed with the investigation without prior approval. It also directed the concerned DVAC officials to conduct a preliminary enquiry and file a report within four weeks. The matter has been posted to December 3.