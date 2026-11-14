Complainant Found Dead Inside Tamil Nadu Police Toilet, Suicide Suspected

A truck driver died inside a toilet at a police station in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, where he had come in connection with his earlier complaint. Identified as Balakrishnan, the man was at Chekkanurani police station in Madurai as part of a follow-up regarding his complaint. Police found him unconscious at the station's toilet and took him to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police suspect he died by hanging and have ordered a CB-CID investigation. They said that a judicial inquest will be done. Station House Officer (SHO) and concerned police personnel on duty have been put under suspension.

A senior police official told NDTV, "Balakrishnan was a truck driver who transports cardamom from Theni to Madurai. His truck reportedly caught fire on November 3 and he had filed a complaint regarding that. He came to the station to review CCTV footage relevant to the case. He went to the restroom and was found unconscious early in the morning of November 14. He was partially hanged."

Balakrishnan was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital and was declared dead on arrival. Officials said the police station CCTV footage has been preserved.

South Zone IG Vijayendra Bidari says the case will be entrusted to CB-CID for an impartial probe.

He also added, "On the early morning of 03.11.2026, while transporting parcels and cardamom from Thevaram to Madurai, the vehicle reportedly caught fire near the Valandur Tank Bund, resulting in the destruction of the goods carried in the vehicle."



In connection with this incident, a complaint was filed by him and a case registered at Valandur Police Station under the relevant provisions relating to accidental fire.

Balakrishnan visited Chekkanurani Police Station to assist the investigating police personnel in reviewing CCTV footage relevant to the case. Preliminary information is that while he was in the Inspector's room, he went to the restroom. At about 06.00 hours, he was reportedly found in an unconscious state, having apparently attempted suicide by hanging inside the restroom.

