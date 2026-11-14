Air Force Chopper In PM Modi's Convoy Develops Glitch, Grounded In Karnataka

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter that was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy during his visit to Mysuru developed a technical snag and remained parked at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar helipad near Lalit Mahal on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi had arrived in Mysuru at around 3.20 pm on Friday for the inauguration of the COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium.

Three helicopters had arrived as part of the Prime Minister's convoy for the Mysuru visit and landed at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar helipad. However, while the convoy was preparing to leave after the Prime Minister's programme, one of the helicopters reportedly developed a technical problem and could not take off.

Prime Minister Modi and other members of the convoy subsequently continued their onward journey in one of the other two helicopters. The helicopter that developed the snag remained at the helipad.

Technical personnel have already arrived at the site and are carrying out repair work on the helicopter. Efforts are underway to rectify the technical problem and make the aircraft fit for further operations.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru local police have cordoned off the area around the helipad and are providing security to the grounded helicopter. Staff members of the Mysuru City Corporation have also been deployed at the location as part of the arrangements.

The helicopter continued to remain parked at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar helipad near Lalit Mahal till the time of filing this report.

The development has drawn attention considering the sensitive security arrangements associated with the movement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the presence of an IAF helicopter that was part of his convoy.

However, no official statement had been issued by the concerned authorities regarding the exact nature of the technical snag or when the helicopter would resume its journey. Further details were awaited.

Prime Minister Modi visited Karnataka on Friday, November 13 launching and inaugurating infrastructure and development projects worth over Rs 15,600 crore across Bengaluru and Mysuru

On Friday morning, PM Modi participated in Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram, the residential headquarters campus of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA).

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In the afternoon, the Prime Minister flagged off and undertook a metro ride from Tavarekere to IIM Bangalore metro station. After this, PM Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation various development projects in Bengaluru.

On the same day, the Prime Minister travelled to Mysuru, where he inaugurated the COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium. He later travelled to Gujarat to offer prayers and perform puja at the Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha district. The Ambaji Temple is one of the 51 revered Shakti Peethas.

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