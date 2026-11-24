The Continuing Education Programme (CEP) of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has opened applications for the second batch of its Advanced Certificate in AI Forward Deployed Engineering programme. The six-month programme is designed for working engineers and technologists seeking to develop skills in deploying artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in real-world customer environments, working with real-world data and users, and addressing enterprise-level challenges. The programme fee is Rs 1,80,000, plus 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The programme will be offered online, with classes held on Saturdays and Sundays. The last date to submit applications is January 29, 2027. The programme will commence on February 6, 2027, and conclude on July 31, 2027.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website. The application fee is Rs 1,180.

The programme will feature sessions by IIT Delhi faculty members and subject-matter experts with experience in active Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) practice. Its curriculum follows a 70:30 build-to-deliver approach, combining advanced engineering skills with client-facing delivery capabilities required to turn working prototypes into production-ready AI solutions.

What Will Participants Learn?

During the programme, participants will learn to design and deploy production-ready Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines, build and debug agentic AI systems, and fine-tune and customise large language models (LLMs).

The curriculum will also cover securing AI deployments for regulated industries in compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework, and the European Union AI Act. Participants will also learn to communicate technical outcomes effectively to senior business and executive stakeholders.

The programme includes five capstone projects and a final deployment project that participants will present and defend before a panel of subject-matter experts. It aims to prepare learners for roles such as Forward Deployed Engineer, Applied AI Engineer, and AI Solutions Architect at organisations developing enterprise AI solutions.

Class Schedule

Saturday: 10am to 3:30pm

Sunday: 10am to 1pm

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the following educational and technical requirements:

Educational qualifications: Applicants must have graduated in any of the following disciplines:

Bachelor of Technology (BTech) or Bachelor of Engineering (BE)

Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) or Master of Computer Applications (MCA)

Bachelor of Science (BSc) in any stream

Bachelor of Arts (BA) or Master of Arts (MA) in Mathematics

Coding experience: Applicants should have experience coding in any programming language, such as Python, Java, C# or JavaScript. Python will be used throughout the programme. Candidates unfamiliar with Python are advised to develop a strong understanding of its fundamentals before the programme begins.

Cloud platforms and GitHub: Familiarity with cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud Platform (GCP), along with experience deploying applications, will be beneficial. Basic knowledge of GitHub for saving and sharing code is also recommended. While these are not formal eligibility barriers, candidates are expected to understand the fundamentals before starting the programme.

Programme Highlights

One of India's first programmes dedicated to Forward Deployed Engineering.

Sessions led by IIT Delhi faculty members and industry subject-matter experts.

Optional two-day campus immersion at IIT Delhi.

70:30 build-to-deliver approach across the curriculum.

Mini-capstone projects at every stage and a portfolio-ready final project.

E-certificate from CEP, IIT Delhi, upon successful completion.

Training in security, regulatory compliance, and AI deployment in regulated industries.

Weekend classes designed for working professionals.

Key Learning Outcomes

By the end of the programme, participants are expected to develop the following skills:

Design and deploy RAG pipelines, AI agents, and automation systems capable of handling complex data, real users, and enterprise constraints.

Independently deploy cloud infrastructure, vector databases, serving frameworks, and MLOps pipelines.

Integrate AI solutions with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platforms, and application programming interfaces (APIs), while maintaining audit trails and meeting SOC 2, HIPAA, and DPDP compliance requirements.

Address risks such as prompt injection and AI hallucinations, protect personally identifiable information (PII), and audit bias in accordance with the EU AI Act.

Conduct client discovery, distinguish between pilot projects and production deployments, and align technical solutions with the requirements of chief technology officers, chief information security officers, and business leaders.

Demonstrate AI solutions to subject-matter expert panels, train teams, measure return on investment (ROI), and communicate business outcomes.