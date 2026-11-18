QS World University Ranking 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has retained its number one position in India and entered the global top 200 by securing the 194th rank in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2027, according to an official release on Tuesday.

The institute improved its global ranking by 11 places, rising from 205th last year, and climbed five spots in Asia from 24th to 19th. IIT Delhi's overall sustainability score also increased from 83.1 in 2026 to 86.5 in 2027.

In a social media post on X, the instituted stated:

"The achievement reflects the IIT Delhi's continued efforts to integrate sustainability into its campus operations, research, and institutional practices."

IIT Delhi further noted that the institute is taking multiple sustainability initiatives for renewable energy adoption, energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, and green mobility.

According to the release, the institute has integrated sustainability into its campus operations through renewable energy generation, energy efficiency, and green mobility initiatives. It is also pursuing long-term goals of net zero water use and zero waste to landfill via rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, wastewater reuse, waste segregation, composting, and recycling.