JEE Advanced 2027 Exam Date Announced: IIT Delhi Releases Eligibility Criteria

JEE Advanced 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, will be conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2027. The exam-conducting body has officially announced the JEE Advanced 2027 exam date on its portal. As per the official press release, the exam is scheduled to be held on May 23, 2027. Along with it the institute has also launched the JEE Advanced official website, jeeadv.ac.in, where candidates can check the eligibility criteria.

Candidates who will qualify the JEE Main Session 1 and Session 2 exam will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2027. Along with the exam date, the IIT Delhi has also announced the five eligibility criteria that are required for candidates to fulfill in order to take the exam.

The IIT Delhi has also confirmed that candidates appearing for the JEE Advanced 2027 will be allowed to use an On-Screen basic, non-scientific calculator with a 10-12 digit display. The early release of the exam date allows aspirants to prepare properly for the gateway to the 23 IITs, including IIT Delhi itself.

The registration dates for the JEE Advanced 2027 is yet to be announced by IIT Delhi.

JEE Advanced 2027: Eligibility Criteria for Indian Nationals and OCI/PIO

Aspirants must fulfill all the five eligibility criteria issued by the IIT Delhi provided below in order to be eligible for the JEE Advanced 2027 exam:

Criterion A1 - Performance in JEE (Main) 2027

Under this criteria, applicants must be among 2,50,00 successful candidates across all the categories in the B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE Main 2027 exam. The category wise percentage to shortlist for JEE Advanced 2027 is as follows: 10% GEN-EWS, 27% OBC-NCL, 15% SC, 7.5 % ST and the remaining 40.5% is open for all, with 5% horizontal reservation for PwD candidates within each of the 5 categories.

Criteria A2 - Age Limit

Candidates must have been born on or after October 1, 2002. A five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1997.

Criterion A3 - Number of Attempts

Any applicant can attempt JEE Advanced maximum two times in two consecutive years.

Criterion A4 - Appearance in Class XII (or equivalent) Examination

Candidates should have appeared for the class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2026 or 2027 with Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry as compulsory subjects. Candidates who appeared in the Class XII examination for the first time in 2025 or earlier, are not eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2027.

Criterion A5 - Earlier Admission in IITs

Candidates whose admission to IITs/IISc was cancelled after joining any IIT/IISc are also not eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2027. Candidates who have been admitted to a preparatory programme in any of the IITs/IISc for the first time in 2026 can appear in JEE Advanced 2027.

Candidates must regularly visit the official website for upcoming updates regarding the registration process.