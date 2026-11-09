IIT Delhi Partners With Walmart Global Tech For Rs 9 Crore AI Research And Education Initiative

IIT Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has collaborated with the Walmart Global Tech to strengthen research, education and talent development in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Data Learning. The partnership will be executed through the institute's Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence under a four-year initiative which is valued at approximately 9 crore.

The partnership aims to support advanced AI research along with expanding learning opportunities for students and strengthen the development of the skilled professionals and educators in the field.

Key Area to Focus

The IIT Delhi Yardi's School of Artificial Intelligence will work towards expanding research and academic activities in AI, ML and Data Science. Along with it the initiative will also focus on supporting researchers, providing fellowship to students, motivating faculty development and strengthening teacher development.

The initiative is expected to support the growth of the research infrastructure and provide opportunities for students and researchers to work on advanced areas of artificial intelligence.

Professor Jayant Jain, Dean of Corporate Relations at IIT Delhi, said that artificial intelligence is bringing a remarkable change in the areas of research, industries and society. He also highlighted the importance of industry partnership in strengthening advanced research, innovation and technology-based entrepreneurship.

He also expressed his confidence in the collaboration with Walmart Global Tech that it would create a meaningful and long term impact through research and educational initiatives.