IIT Delhi Opens Applications for Six-Month Online Agritech Programme, Apply by February 23

IIT Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, has opened its application window for admissions to its six-month Online Agritech Certificate Programme, which is designed to help learners understand how the technology, digital platform and data is playing a huge role in transforming agriculture. As per the official notification, the last date to apply for the programme is February 23, 2027, and the programme will be conducted for six-months from February 28 to August 21, 2027.

The programme is offered by the Continuing Education Programme (CEP) at IIT Delhi. The course will be conducted online and the classes are scheduled to be held every Sunday from 12 noon to 3 pm.

Eligibility Criteria

-Candidates interested in applying for the programme, must hold a graduate degree or diploma under the 10+2+3 or 10+2+4 format, or hold a postgraduate qualification.

-Along with it, no prior technical or agricultural background is required for applicants to apply for the course.

The programme highlights include, live learning session with IIT Delhi, certification from the institute, hands-on-learning, a techno-business focus and an opportunity for campus immersion at IIT Delhi.

Programme Modules

This course consists of a total of seven modules, which are mentioned below:

Agriculture as a System and the AgriTech Landscape

IoT Sensors and Cyber-Physical Systems in Agriculture

Drones, Remote Sensing and Geospatial Intelligence

Data, AI and Predictive Analytics and Agriculture

Digital Agriculture, Digital Public Infrastructure and Platform Ecosystems

Post-Harvest, Market Linkages and AgriTech Business Models.

Capstone Project

The programme will be coordinated by Professor Kavya Dashora, who works at the intersection of nanotechnology, food systems and sustainability.

Candidates interested in applying for the programme will be required to pay Rs 1,180, as the application fee which is non-refundable and non-transferable. Applicants who will secure at least 50% score and will maintain a minimum attendance of 50% will receive a certificate of completion.