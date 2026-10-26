IIT Delhi Launches Certificate Course In Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning: Here's How To Apply

IIT Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched the ninth batch of the certificate programme in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Industry. According to official information, the course is designed for both tech enthusiasts and professionals from non-computer science backgrounds. The institute noted that the programme demystifies complex algorithms and turns them into practical, real-world solutions.

IIT Delhi stated that through a perfect blend of theory and hands-on experience, candidates will gain the skills to apply AI/ML techniques in sectors ranging from e-commerce and engineering to power and policy-making.

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Application Deadline

Interested and eligible candidates can submit the application form till January 8, 2027.

Direct Link To Apply | Click Here

Class Schedule

The six-month course will start on January 9, 2027, and end on July 10, 2027, as per the official notice. Candidates must note that classes will be held every Saturday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

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Who Is Eligible To Apply?

The institute has prescribed the following eligibility requirements:

Any science, engineering, or commerce graduate

Diploma holders (10+3) or (10 + 2 + 3) are also eligible

Preference will be given to applicants with experience

IIT Delhi noted that through the course, applicants will master machine learning tools, algorithms, and their industrial applications. They will also gain hands-on experience with advanced ML techniques through case studies and exercises.