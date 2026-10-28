20 Markets, 20 Traders, 20 Minutes: Delhi Trade Body's Offer To Rahul Gandhi

Twenty markets. Twenty traders. Just 20 minutes with Rahul Gandhi. A Delhi traders' body has come up with a fresh proposal ahead of the Congress-led INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan: convince us that the gathering will bring more customers and business, and we will welcome it.

But there is another side to the offer. If the traders convince Gandhi that the rally will hurt business in the markets around Ramlila Maidan, they want him to postpone it until Diwali.

Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairman Brijesh Goyal has written to the Congress leader seeking a 20-minute meeting with representatives of 20 major markets located within a five-kilometre radius of the rally venue.

In the letter today, CTI said that if Gandhi could explain how the expected gathering of 10 lakh people would boost business and bring more customers, the traders' body would immediately withdraw its opposition and welcome the rally.

On the other hand, if the traders convinced Gandhi that the gathering would result in business losses, CTI wants him to defer the event in public interest.

"We want dialogue, not a fight," the association said in its letter, written in Hindi.

20 Markets, One Demand

The fresh appeal comes after Gandhi indicated that the November 1 rally would go ahead despite concerns raised by traders over possible disruption during the Diwali shopping season.

In a social media post on Monday, Gandhi had told Delhi's traders that he heard their concerns. He also said the protest could end in "30 seconds" if Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The trade body's letter seeks to take that conversation further.

"You say you listen to everyone, including small traders. We are 20 traders from 20 markets asking for just 20 minutes," the association said, seeking a discussion before the rally.

CTI said the markets likely to be affected are located within one to five kilometres of Ramlila Maidan.

They include Chandni Chowk, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Kashmere Gate, Nabi Karim, Karol Bagh, Ajmeri Gate and Daryaganj.

The other markets named are Nai Sarak, Kinari Bazar, Dariba Kalan, Fatehpuri, Naya Bazar, Filmistan, Paharganj, Gaffar Market, Jama Masjid-Meena Bazar and Lajpat Rai Market.

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These markets deal in everything from spices, dry fruits and foodgrain to jewellery, electronics, garments, books, automobile parts and furniture.

Traders fear that the gathering could affect customer movement and business during the festive shopping period.

"Mohabbat Ki Dukaan Band Mat Karwaiye"

The traders' body also used Gandhi's own "mohabbat ki dukaan" slogan to make its point.

"Rahul ji, aap nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukaan kholte hain, hum aapka sammaan karte hain, par Diwali ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukaan band mat karwaiye" (Rahul, you open a shop of love in a marketplace of hate. We respect you, but don't let the shop of love close during Diwali), CTI said in its letter.

"Aapki mohabbat ki dukaan ka asli chehra hum vyapari hi hain" (We traders are the real face of your shop of love), the letter added.