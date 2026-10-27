1 Million People, 20,000 Vehicles And Gridlock: Traders' Note To Rahul Gandhi

A day after the Leader of Opposition rejected traders' demand to postpone the INDIA bloc's proposed protest rally in the Capital on November 1 to after Diwali, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has again written to him reiterating its demand.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal has written a detailed letter to Rahul Gandhi, requesting that the mega-rally, planned for November 1 at Ramlila Maidan with an expected turnout of 10 lakh people, be rescheduled to a date after Diwali.

The CTI, which is the apex body for traders and entrepreneurs in Delhi, has also sent a copy of this letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, urging him to discuss the matter with allied parties.

Reacting to the rejection of its earlier appeal by Rahul Gandhi, Goyal stated that the Congress leader addressed traders via a social media post on Monday, making it clear that he intends to proceed with the rally on November 1, in the middle of the peak Diwali shopping season.

Following this statement, traders in 20 major markets surrounding Ramlila Maidan have expressed deep concern and disappointment.

In an X post on Monday, Gandhi had said that the protest can be stopped in "30 seconds" only if PM Modi "sacked" Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"To every trader in Delhi: We love you and hear you. The government shut the metro, sealed our roads and locked down our capital. With a stolen vote nothing is safe - your shop, your savings, your children's future," the Leader of the Opposition wrote in Hindi on X.

"Tell Modi to sack accused no. 4, Gyanesh Kumar, and the protests will stop in 30 seconds," he added.

The traders have expressed concern that restrictions in the Capital due to the mega rally may hamper the trading season.

"Will barricades be set up as early as October 31st, and will roads be closed off? Will shops be able to open on October 31 and November 1, and will customers be able to reach them?" the traders' body has asked.

The traders have further expressed concern over the huge number of vehicles expected to arrive in the Capital, which may lead to choking of areas around Ramlila Maidan.

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It is estimated that 15,000 to 20,000 buses may arrive carrying 10 lakh protesters apart from private cars of the political leaders. CTI has pointed out that Ramlila Maidan is surrounded on all sides by some of Delhi's largest wholesale and retail markets. Every route leading to Ramlila Maidan passes through these markets.

Traders anticipate an impact on business in markets such as Chandni Chowk, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Kashmere Gate, Nabi Karim, Karol Bagh, etc.

According to the CTI, an earlier protest involving only 3,000-4,000 people at Jantar Mantar on October 10 led to the sealing of the entire Central Delhi area, causing a loss of Rs 3,000 crore to traders. They state that a rally of 10 lakh people on November 1 would bring all business in Old Delhi to a complete standstill, resulting in a loss of Rs 10,000 crore.

The CTI has suggested that if the rally cannot be postponed, it should be shifted from Ramlila Maidan to another venue such as Burari Grounds or Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where it would not impact the markets.

The November 1 rally is part of a long campaign by the Opposition alliance to demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.