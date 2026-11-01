Over 100 Students Detained At Delhi's Minto Road Over Anti-SIR Protests

At least 100 students were stopped and detained by Delhi Police on Minto Road on Sunday while they were marching towards Connaught Place to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The protest was called by the student organisation DISHA, which demanded the cancellation of the SIR exercise.

The students were marching from Minto Road towards Connaught Place when police personnel intercepted them and prevented them from proceeding further. They were subsequently detained by the police.

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