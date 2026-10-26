Amid Opposition Protests On SIR, Union Ministers To Hit The Streets

The BJP has finalised its blueprint for a political response to the 'INDIA' alliance rally due on November 1 at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan over the voter list revision exercise. As part of a nationwide campaign on this matter, the party has decided to deploy its top leaders and hit the streets.

Sources said senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers will conduct "padyatras" (foot marches) to present facts regarding the SIR process directly to the public. Chief Ministers and other prominent party figures will lead these public outreach efforts.

On November 1, the day the INDIA alliance holds its demonstration at Ramlila Maidan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead a "padyatra" in Lucknow, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will do the same in Shimla.

The next day, they will participate in a "padyatra" in Hyderabad, and on November 5, in Haryana's, Karnal, where they will be joined by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior Union ministers will lead "padyatras" to address the Opposition allegations of "vote theft" in the context of the SIR.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also lead marches.

The campaign involves organising "padyatras" at every district headquarters, with a target of 10,000 participants for each event.

BJP leader Nitin Navin has formed a team to oversee this campaign. The responsibility for coordinating the "Save Democracy, End Anarchy" (Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao) yatras has been entrusted to Tarun Chugh, Bhupender Yadav, Harish Dwivedi, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Through these marches, the party aims to raise awareness about the integrity of electoral rolls, the SSR process, and the importance of democratic values.