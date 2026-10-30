"Misinterpreted": Karnataka Minister As BJP Uses SIR Remark To Attack Rahul Gandhi

A day after the BJP used his reported statement on (Special Intensive Revision) SIR to attack the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi has clarified that his statement on the voter list revision was "misinterpreted".

"The statement I made to the media concerning 'SIR' has been misinterpreted. My point was that the BJP's conspiracy-to remove the names of Congress-supporting voters from the electoral rolls in Karnataka using 'Form-7' (a tactic observed in other states as well)-was successfully thwarted. This was achieved through the efforts of our national leader, Shri Rahul Gandhi, and under the guidance of the Honorable Chief Minister, Shri DK Shivakumar. I did not, however, imply that the 'SIR' process itself is correct or valid," the minister clarified in a post on Friday.

Amid Congress' stiff opposition to SIR undertaken by the Election Commission, Jarkiholi's earlier statement was seen as an endorsement of the exercise carried out in the state.

When asked about Congress' protests against SIR, Jarkiholi told reporters on Wednesday: "What we are talking about is not (SIR that was done) in Karnataka, but elsewhere like West Bengal, Maharashtra and Bihar."

Read | Congress Minister Defends SIR Deletions In Karnataka, BJP Jabs Rahul Gandhi

"The SIR in Karnataka was done in the right manner because of our (Congress) protests and training. We argue that it should happen in the same manner in other states," he said.

Satish Jarkiholi with Dk Shivakumar

Photo Credit: @JarkiholiSatish

When questioned about the removal of nearly one crore voters from the electoral rolls in the state, the minister said, "Yes, these are voters who shifted, died or were duplicates."

The BJP had used the statement to target the Congress leadership saying even Congress leaders recognise the need for a clean voter roll, exposing Rahul Gandhi's "anti-democratic politics".

In a post on X, the BJP said, "Congress leaders are increasingly contradicting Rahul Gandhi's anti-SIR stand. Karnataka Cabinet Minister Satish Jarkiholi defended Karnataka's SIR process, justifying deletions of nearly one crore names, citing duplicate, deceased and relocated voters.

"The message is clear: even Congress leaders recognise the need for a clean voter roll, exposing Rahul Gandhi's anti-democratic politics."

In his clarification on Friday, Jarkiholi added that the Congress thwarted BJP's bid to delete voters in Karnataka.

"In Karnataka, we successfully countered the attempt to delete the names of eligible voters via 'Form-7'; in fact, this resistance was initiated right here in our Belagavi district," he noted.

"My stance against any attempt to deprive eligible voters of their rights has always been firm. I strongly oppose any efforts to illegally remove the names of eligible voters from the electoral rolls. I stand firmly with our leader, Shri Rahul Gandhi, in protecting democratic values and the right to vote."

He urged people not to misunderstand his statement.

After the SIR exercise, the Election Commission on Tuesday published the final electoral rolls, listing 4.55 crore electors in the state, down from 5.54 crore before the revision, marking a decline of 99.32 lakh voters.