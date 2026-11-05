India's Top Heart Surgeon Gets Knighted By France For Covid-Era Support

The Consulate General of France in Bengaluru on Thursday honoured Dr Devi Shetty, founder and chairman, Narayana Health with the Chevalier de l' Ordre national du Merite (Knight of the National Order of Merit) for his support to the French community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Narayana Health said, "Dr Shetty is being recognised for his generosity, availability and commitment to supporting the French community in Bengaluru during the Covid-19 pandemic."

"At a time of unprecedented challenges, he and Narayana Health opened their doors to the French Consulate and the wider French community through vaccination initiatives and logistical assistance, demonstrating an exceptional spirit of cooperation and solidarity," it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Marc Lamy, Consul General of France in Bengaluru, said, "We are delighted to recognise Dr Devi Shetty for his generosity and unwavering support to the French community in Bengaluru during the pandemic. His actions reflect the true spirit of solidarity and the enduring friendship between France and India."

Established on 3 December 1963 by French President Charles de Gaulle, the Ordre national du Merite is one of France's two national orders of distinction and the country's second-highest national order after the Legion of Honour, according to the statement.

The conferment recognises distinguished service and outstanding contributions by French citizens and foreign nationals across civilian and military fields, in both the public and private sectors. The Order comprises five grades: Knight, Officer, Commander, Grand Officer and Grand Cross, the statement said.

After receiving the award Dr Shetty said he was honoured to receive this recognition from the Government of France.

"During the pandemic, we were happy to extend our support to the French community in Bengaluru. It was a difficult time for everyone, and standing together and helping one another was what mattered most. I am grateful to our teams who made this possible," he said.

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