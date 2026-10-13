IIT Delhi Launches Certificate Programme In 'Design Thinking For User Experience'

IIT Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi's Continuing Education Programme (CEP) has launched the fourth batch of the certificate programme in "Design Thinking for User Experience," inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates. As per the official announcement, the registration portal is open till November 26, 2026. Graduates from any discipline with a minimum one year of experience are eligible to apply.

The institute noted that the programme will equip applicants with a rigorous, human-centered approach to digital product design. Blending foundational design tenets with cutting-edge workflows, the six-month curriculum transforms creative thinkers into strategic, industry-ready UX innovators, IIT Delhi stated.

As per the official schedule, classes will begin on November 27, 2026, and will continue till May 29, 2027. Students must attend the classes on Saturdays from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

IIT Delhi has announced Professor Aneesha Sharma as the Programme Coordinator who is an Associate Professor and former HoD of Department of Design at IIT Delhi. The institute noted that Sharma has over 25 years of experience in the practice and education of UX Design. Before joining IIT, she headed the Information Design Department at NID.

As per the course requirements, candidates who score at least 60 per cent marks overall and have a minimum attendance of 50 per cent will receive a 'Certificate of Successful Completion' from CEP, IIT Delhi. Meanwhile, candidates who score less than 60 per cent marks overall and have attendance below 50 per cent will receive a 'Certificate of Participation'.

According to official information, the programme fee is Rs 1,49,000 along with 18 % GST. The organising department of the programme is the Department of Design (DoD), IIT Delhi, the official announcement noted.