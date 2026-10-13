"Devastating To Hear That He Took His Own Life": <i>Breaking Bad</i> Star Bryan Cranston Mourns RJ Mitte's Death At 34

Bryan Cranston has shared an emotional note after the death of actor RJ Mitte, who played his on-screen son Walter White Jr. in the iconic television series Breaking Bad. Mitte, best known for his role in the critically acclaimed drama, died at the age of 34.

Bryan began his post by writing, "I'm in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad, has died."

Recalling their first meeting, Cranston wrote, "I met him when he was only 14 years old, when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm."

Referring to Mitte's battle with cerebral palsy, the veteran actor added, "Born with cerebral palsy, he never, ever allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head-on with great determination."

"Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him, but being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way... He was one of the stars of a hit TV show, but still a kid."

"That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February 2007, but little by little, we watched him grow into a really fine actor. He parlayed his experience on the show into becoming a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities and was the head of a philanthropic organisation focused on helping the disabled community. All that promise and potential now is such a loss."

"Mitte's representative confirmed that the actor died by suicide. Mentioning the same, Bryan wrote, "It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why? We were texting each other just a few weeks ago, figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don't know if that lunch would have changed his future..."

"But I do know that I loved him and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed... I'll miss you, son," he concluded.

Beyond Breaking Bad, Mitte appeared in several film and television projects and was widely recognised for advocating greater representation of people with disabilities in the entertainment industry.

Also Read: 'Breaking Bad' Actor RJ Mitte, Who Played 'Walter Jr', Dies At 34