'Are You Still A Virgin?': Karan Johar Asks Salman Khan On <i>Koffee With Karan Season 9</i> Opener. His Reply

Karan Johar is back with the finale season of Koffee With Karan, and how. Salman Khan will be the first guest on Season 9, which will stream on JioHotstar tomorrow. A new promo was unveiled today, giving a sneak peek into the brewing conversation between Salman Khan and Karan Johar.

Karan Johar introduces Salman Khan as a 'wise' man who once said, 'It's done, bro'. Karan referred to Salman Khan's viral post asking activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast during the Gen Z protest in July.

Salman Khan teased the audience about 'Koffee With Salman' after 'Koffee With Karan' ended. He also teased Karan about persuading people to come on his show using the pretext of 'last season'.

And then Karan dropped the bomb.

"Are you still a virgin?" asked Karan Johar.

"Control, my brother, control," Salman mimicked Ravi Kishan in his response.

During Koffee With Karan Season 4 (2013), Karan Johar asked Salman Khan if he was a virgin during his debut appearance. Salman replied, "Yes, I'm a virgin," and added that he was saving himself for marriage. Karan later clarified that the comment was delivered with a straight face as humour rather than a serious confession.

Quoting the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai line, Salman Khan also said, "Tusi na jao, Karan (Please don't go, Karan)."

When Karan Johar complimented Salman Khan for being calm and composed, Salman Khan said, "The advice I gave to people, there came a point of time when I had to follow my own advice."

Karan Johar's Emotional Video

On September 30, Karan Johar shared an emotional video, announcing the finale season of Koffee With Karan.

Recalling his 22-year-long association with the show, Karan Johar said his father, producer Yash Johar, had doubts about its success back in 2004. When Karan pitched the idea to his father, he replied, 'Who will pay to see you talk to your friends?'

Karan shared in the promo, "This is more of an emotional message than a professional announcement. It was June 2004 when I told my dad that I really wanted to host a talk show. I want to get two celebrities or stars and just have an informal chat with them. He looked at me and said, 'Karan, you will call your friends and talk to them, which you anyway do; who will pay you for this?' He passed away that month, on June 26, and the very first day I shot for the show was August 16, 2004. I am here now, eight seasons later, 22 years later, 161 episodes later; a lot happened."

"I called lovers, friends, family, lovers who went on to become ex-lovers; some of them even got married. I nearly put an end to the careers of national icons; I am living with the word nepotism even today. Conjecture became a kind of national word; so much happened. Everywhere I go, fortunately or unfortunately, I am always asked when the next season of Koffee With Karan is. I wonder why they don't ask me when my next feature film is, but whatever it was, I know this show gave me so much," Karan said emotionally.

Reports also suggested that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Farhan Akhtar, among others, will be coming as guests this season.