IIT Delhi Opens Executive Programme Registration For AI In Healthcare, Check Course Details

IIT Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is inviting applications for the Executive Programme for AI in Healthcare. According to the official information, the course will begin on December 12, 2026, with the completion set for May 30, 2027. Interested candidates must note that they can submit the application form till December 10, 2026.

According to IIT Delhi, the Executive Programme for AI in Healthcare by the institute's Continuing Education Programme (CEP) is designed for healthcare professionals, technology leaders, and innovators seeking to understand, evaluate, and implement AI solutions in healthcare environments. Any graduate professional working in industry and academia with areas relevant to AI in healthcare are eligible to apply, as per the official notification.

According to the institute, artificial intelligence is transforming healthcare, from early diagnosis and personalised treatment to clinical decision support, workflow optimisation, and patient-centric care.

IIT Delhi also shared the update via a social media post on X.

According to the official announcement, participants will gain practical exposure to AI/ML foundations, healthcare data, clinical AI applications, Generative AI, Agentic AI workflows, and responsible AI adoption through live expert-led sessions.

READ MORE | Management Admission 2027: IIM Bangalore Fee Structure, Scholarship Details

The institute noted that the programme focuses on translating AI models from research environments into meaningful healthcare applications, enabling participants to understand not only how AI works, but how it can be safely, ethically and effectively applied across healthcare domains.

Classes will be held on Saturday (6 pm to 7:30 pm) and Sunday (11 am to 12:30 pm) for a duration of six months.