IIT Delhi Admissions: Apply For Executive Programme In Tech Product Management

IIT Delhi Admission: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT) Delhi has announced admissions for the fourth batch of its Executive Programme in Tech Product Management on Wednesday. According to official information, offered through the Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi, the six-month programme has been designed to equip professionals with strategic product thinking, contemporary product management practices and the ability to navigate the increasingly complex convergence of technology, business and innovation.

Speaking on the launch of the fourth batch, Biswajita Parida, Associate Professor, Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi said:

“Technology product management now demands professionals who can convert technical depth into customer value, commercial clarity and scalable impact. This programme has been designed to help learners strengthen product judgement, work across functions, and use contemporary tools to build market-ready products for a fast-changing digital economy with confidence and purpose.”

According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), learners will build industry-aligned capabilities through a curriculum spanning 13 modules, including Tech Product Management, Product Ideation, Product Strategy, Road-mapping, Product Design and Discovery, Product Development, Product Marketing and Product Analytics.

The programme will also introduce learners to widely used tools such as Figma, JIRA, Asana, Mixpanel and SQL, as per the report. The pedagogy will bring together more than 145 hours of learning through live online sessions, self-paced learning, assignments, case studies, quizzes and project-based work.

Delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode, the programme enables faculty interaction, peer learning and applied engagement through discussions, case studies and expert guidance. Selection will be based on application review, while participants will be assessed through assignments, projects and class participation. Successful learners will receive a certificate of completion from the Continuing Education Programme, IIT Delhi, the institute stated.