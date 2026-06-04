IIT Delhi To Hold Admission Guidance Sessions For JEE Advanced Qualifiers In Three Cities

IIT Delhi Open House Sessions 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced a series of Open House sessions for students who have qualified in JEE (Advanced) 2026. The initiative aims to help aspirants gain a better understanding of academic programmes, campus life, research opportunities and career prospects before making their admission choices.

The Open House is being organised under Experience IITD, an initiative of IIT Delhi's Academic Outreach and New Initiatives division. Through direct interactions with current students, faculty members and alumni, participants will get first-hand insights into life at the institute, including academics, hostel experiences, extracurricular activities, research opportunities and placements.

According to IIT Delhi, the sessions are designed to help students make informed decisions about their academic journey during the ongoing admission and counselling process.

The institute will organise Open House events in three cities -- Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Interested students can register for any of the sessions through the registration link: shorturl.at/MJn0N.

Schedule Of IIT Delhi Open House 2026

June 5, 2026: IIT Delhi Calling (Pre-Demo Day)

Mode: Online

Time: 6 PM onwards

Joining link: shorturl.at/TFKew

June 6, 2026: Interactive Day At IIT Delhi

Sessions by senior leadership and department-wise counselling teams

Mode: Hybrid (online and in-person)

Time: 8:30 AM to 2 PM

Venue: IIT Delhi, Hauz Khas, New Delhi - 110016

June 6, 2026: Interactive Sessions By IIT Delhi Students And Faculty

Mode: In-person

Time: 9:30 AM to 1 PM

Venue: Savitribai Phule DST Auditorium, University of Hyderabad, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana - 500046

June 7, 2026: Interactive Sessions By IIT Delhi Students And Faculty

Mode: In-person

Time: 1 PM to 4:30 PM

Venue: Satish Dhawan Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science, C V Raman Avenue, Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560012

IIT Delhi has encouraged all JEE (Advanced) 2026 qualified candidates to participate in the sessions and interact directly with members of the IIT Delhi community to gain a deeper understanding of the institute before finalising their admission preferences.