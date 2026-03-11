IIT Delhi Admissions Open For Foreign Nationals In PhD And PG Programmes

IIT Delhi Invites Applications For International Postgraduate Admissions
- IIT Delhi opened registration for foreign nationals' PG programmes until March 30 4 PM IST
- Available PG programmes include M.Tech M.S.(R) M.Des MBA MPP M.A and PhD
- Applicants must submit transcripts English proficiency declaration and two referees' contacts
The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has opened the registration window for foreign nationals for its Postgraduate (PG) programmes. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of IIT Delhi.
The registration will be accepted until March 30 at 4:00 PM. Following the written examination and virtual interview, classes will begin in July.
PG Programmes:
Master of Technology (M.Tech), Master of Science (Research) [M.S.(R)], Master of Design (M.Des), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Public Policy (MPP), Master of Arts (M.A.) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).
Required Documents
- Submit regular academic transcripts as part of the application.
- Provide a self-declaration of English language proficiency confirming the ability to succeed in a demanding English-medium research environment.
- Include the contact information of two academic or professional referees who may provide letters of recommendation.
Click here for direct apply
Application Process
- Visit the International Admissions portal (international.iitd.ac.in) to check research areas and eligibility.
- Create a user profile using a valid email to receive your application credentials and tracking ID.
- Choose your preferred PhD or postgraduate programme (Engineering, Sciences, Humanities, or Management).
- Upload the required documents: academic records, English proficiency self-declaration, Statement of Purpose (SoP), and passport copy.
- Add details of two academic referees for recommendation letters.
- Pay the application fee and submit the application before March 30, 2026 (4:00 PM IST).