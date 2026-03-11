IIT Delhi Admissions Open For Foreign Nationals In PhD And PG Programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has opened the registration window for foreign nationals for its Postgraduate (PG) programmes. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of IIT Delhi.

The registration will be accepted until March 30 at 4:00 PM. Following the written examination and virtual interview, classes will begin in July.

PG Programmes:

Master of Technology (M.Tech), Master of Science (Research) [M.S.(R)], Master of Design (M.Des), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Public Policy (MPP), Master of Arts (M.A.) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).

Required Documents

Submit regular academic transcripts as part of the application.

Provide a self-declaration of English language proficiency confirming the ability to succeed in a demanding English-medium research environment.

Include the contact information of two academic or professional referees who may provide letters of recommendation.

Application Process