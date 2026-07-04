IIT Delhi Launches 5-Day Certificate Course On Intellectual Property, Apply By July 10

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has opened applications for its 5-day Certificate

Course on Intellectual Property, Innovation, and Commercialisation, offering students, researchers, and working professionals an opportunity to gain practical knowledge in intellectual property (IP) and technology commercialization.

Interested candidates can apply for the programme until July 10 through the official portal. The offline certificate course aims to help participants understand how innovative ideas can be transformed into successful products and businesses.

IIT Delhi Certificate Course on Intellectual Property

The IIT Delhi 5-Day Certificate Course on Intellectual Property is designed as a 30-hour offline programme that will be conducted over five days, from July 13 to July 17. Participants will attend 10 sessions, with each session lasting three hours.

The institute has introduced this programme at a time when India's innovation ecosystem is growing rapidly through initiatives such as Startup India and other research-driven programmes. Research activities have increased significantly. So the institute believes there is still a need to improve the conversion of academic research into commercially successful technologies.

The programme focuses on helping participants bridge this gap by providing practical insights into innovation management, intellectual property protection, and commercialization strategies.

IIT Delhi Certificate Course: Eligibility, Fees and Course Details

The IIT Delhi Certificate Course on Intellectual Property is open to a wide range of learners. Eligible applicants include diploma holders, B.Tech and M.Tech students, PhD scholars, aspiring PhD candidates, working executives, industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and innovators associated with the technology sector.

The course will be conducted in offline mode at the Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi. The folllowing are the key details:

Application Deadline: July 10

Course Dates: July 13 to July 17

Mode: Offline

Duration: 30 Hours (10 Sessions)

Venue: Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi

Course Fee: Rs 65,000 + 18% GST

IIT Delhi Intellectual Property Course Curriculum and Benefits

The IIT Delhi Intellectual Property Course has been designed to provide participants with both theoretical knowledge and practical exposure. The curriculum covers important areas such as IP strategy, patent filing processes, prior art search, claim analysis, prototyping pathways, regulatory compliance, technology transfer, commercialization models, deep-tech business models, funding opportunities, and investor readiness.

Participants will be able to assess the commercial potential of research projects, perform structured patent searches using international databases, build product commercialization strategies, and prepare investor-ready or grant-ready pitch decks.

Those who successfully complete the programme will receive a Certificate of Attendance from IIT Delhi, adding value to their academic and professional profiles.