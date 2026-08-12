IP University Spot Round 2 Counselling 2026 Postponed; Check Course Details

IP University: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has postponed the Spot Round 2 offline counselling for admission to BTech, BBA, BCA and LE BTech programmes for the academic session 2026-27. The university issued the notification on August 11, 2026, citing administrative reasons for the postponement.

The counselling was earlier scheduled to begin from August 12, 2026. The Spot Round 2 offline counselling is applicable to candidates who have registered for admission and were shortlisted through the National Testing Agency (NTA) examinations or relevant entrance examinations, including NLT/CET/CUET, as applicable to the respective programmes.

Click here: IP University Spot Round 2 Counselling 2026 Postponed Notice

IP University Spot Round 2 Counselling Postponed

According to the university notification, the earlier notice regarding the conduct of Spot Round 2 offline counselling has been withdrawn due to administrative reasons. The postponement applies to the following programmes:

BTech: Programme Code 131

Programme Code 131 BBA: Programme Code 125

Programme Code 125 BCA: Programme Code 114

Programme Code 114 LE BTech: Programme Code 128

The university has not announced a revised date for the counselling process in the notification. Candidates will have to wait for further instructions regarding the new schedule.

GGSIPU Admission 2026: Check Details

GGSIPU has advised candidates to regularly check the university's official website for updates related to the postponed Spot Round 2 counselling. Candidates can also visit the university's online admission portal for information about the revised schedule and further admission-related instructions.

The university has stated that any fresh information regarding the conduct of Spot Round 2 offline counselling for these programmes will be notified in due course. Candidates are advised to keep their registration details and relevant documents ready once the revised counselling schedule is announced.