"US' Saddest Murder Trial": Warning Signs Before A Woman Killed Her 3 Children

The Lindsay Clancy murder trial has been described as "America's saddest murder trial", according to a report by The Guardian. But as psychiatrists, therapists and medical experts took the stand last week, the case began to raise a question extending far beyond one family. What happens when a mother repeatedly asks for help, yet the warning signs are missed?

Clancy, who was 32 when she killed her three children in January 2023, does not dispute that she caused their deaths. Her defence, however, argues that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and had lost touch with reality, making her not criminally responsible.

In the months before the killings, Clancy had sought help for insomnia, anxiety, numbness and suicidal thoughts. She was eventually prescribed 13 different psychiatric medications.

The defence has argued that she was overmedicated and that her healthcare providers failed to recognise a worsening mental health crisis.

'A Very Loving Mother'

The testimony has painted a complicated picture of Clancy.

She was described in court as a "very loving mother who cared about her children". At the same time, those around her noticed that she was struggling.

Clancy had three young children, eight-month-old Callan, five-year-old Cora and three-year-old Dawson. A teacher at her older children's school described her as a "very loving mother who cared about her children".

Her former father-in-law, Christopher Clancy, called her a "very good" mother and said she and her husband had created an image of "the all-American family".

Childhood friend Amy Bevins similarly described Clancy as "a good person, a good friend, a good mom". Bevins said Clancy had spoken openly about her mental health struggles and told her that one of her medications was causing "dark thoughts".

Yet behind that apparently ordinary family life, Clancy was struggling to sleep and experiencing increasing psychological distress.

Family therapist Bethany DeCollibus said Clancy appeared normal in her demeanour but had told her that she could not sleep and felt "like a zombie".

The Doctors Who Did Not See Postpartum Psychosis

Three psychiatrists who treated Clancy before the killings testified on Friday about why they did not diagnose her with postpartum psychosis.

Dr Alia Goodheart said she regarded Clancy as a "low-risk" patient. Clancy had reported insomnia, numbness and suicidal thoughts, but had not described a plan to act on them.

Dr Jennifer Tufts said Clancy had worried that she might "one day having suicidal thoughts" if she continued "to feel poorly". But Tufts said she saw no signs of mania.

She advised Clancy to stop taking Zoloft, or sertraline, and suggested natural remedies such as fish oil. Lorazepam was recommended for periods of "severe anxiety".

The testimony is particularly significant because Clancy and her former husband have named both Tufts and Goodheart in a medical malpractice lawsuit.

The defence maintains that Clancy's condition was not properly recognised as it deteriorated.

One issue that has emerged repeatedly during the trial was that Clancy could not sleep.

Dr Nicole Kumi, an expert in postpartum mental health, told the court that sleep deprivation can be an important warning sign for women in the postpartum period.

"Every journey is different and a lack of sleep is an indicator for postpartum moms," Kumi said.

Clancy, she argued, was actively trying to find help.

"She knew something was wrong, but she didn't know what was wrong," Kumi said.

The fact that Clancy had already had three children, Kumi suggested, may have worked against her. People around her could have assumed that she knew how to cope with motherhood.

"They start to normalise the stressors of motherhood," Kumi said.

Kumi said postpartum psychosis can appear rare to people outside the field but is something mental health professionals encounter regularly.

"We see it frequently and we see it escalate to unfortunate outcomes, because of a lack of education and awareness for moms, their partners and for members of the community that could potentially intervene before it gets to the state it got to with Lindsay Clancy," she said.

'All She Was Met With Was Medication And Redirection'

For Kumi, the case points to a wider problem in how new mothers' mental health is treated.

"She was crying out for help within her home and within the healthcare system, and all she was met with was medication and redirection," Kumi said. "That's not how we solve problems in maternal healthcare."

She said the case exposed "a significant gap in care for moms in the postpartum period".

Kumi also warned against judging a mother's mental state by how well she appears to be functioning.

Clancy continued to look after her children. On the very day they were killed, she took Cora to a routine paediatric appointment.

Dr Lindsay Rosshirt, who saw Cora that day, told the court, "as far as I can recall, it was a very normal visit".

But Kumi said outward functioning does not necessarily reveal what is happening inside someone's mind.

"In my opinion, she was influenced by delusions and hallucinations which are part of psychosis. She had moments when she it looked like she was functioning well from the outside. But we don't know what was going on internally for her," she said.

A Case That Has Become Bigger Than The Courtroom

The prosecution and defence have offered sharply different interpretations of the events.

After killing Callan, Cora and Dawson, Clancy cut her wrists and neck before jumping from a second-storey window in a suicide attempt. The fall left her paralysed from the waist down.

Prosecutors have come close to arguing that the failed suicide attempt supports their contention that she intended to kill her children. Defence lawyers, meanwhile, say her actions were the result of a psychotic break.

The proceedings have been emotionally difficult. Judge William Sullivan has repeatedly reminded jurors that they must not decide the case based on emotion.

The tension boiled over on Friday when defence attorney Kevin Reddington accused a prosecutor of saying "shut her up" as Clancy sobbed after jurors were shown autopsy photographs of her baby during testimony from a medical examiner.

Yet other testimony has reinforced the defence's portrayal of Clancy as a mother whose mental health crisis was not obvious to those around her.

A state police investigator said authorities found no evidence that she had ever been abusive towards her children.

One of the central questions confronting the jury is whether the woman described by friends, relatives and teachers as loving and attentive could also have been experiencing a devastating psychiatric illness that those around her failed to recognise.

For Kumi, the answer speaks to a much larger issue.

The Clancy case, she said, has exposed "a maternal healthcare crisis in this country".