Management Admission 2027: IIM Bangalore Fee Structure, Scholarship Details

Management Admission 2027: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is set to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 on November 29, according to the official exam calendar. The CAT exam remains the primary gateway to Master of Business Administration (MBA) courses at IIMs and is used by several other business schools for admission. Students eyeing admission to IIM Bangalore can check the fee structure details and scholarship opportunities in this article.

According to the institute's official website, the fees for the batch of 2026-28 is Rs 26,00,000 (for two years). The official information noted that the amount covers tuition, library, internet, case permission royalty, course material, hostel room rent and service charge, medical insurance, personal accident insurance and alumni activity. Additionally, students will have to pay a mess fee of Rs 30,000 each term.

IIM Bangalore's Financial Aid

According to official information, IIM Bangalore provides financial aid to students in need of assistance. The objective of the 'Financial Aid Policy' at IIM Bangalore is to ensure that no student is deprived of an education at the institute for financial reasons, the institute noted.

Who Is Eligible To Apply?

All Post Graduate Programme (PGP) students with annual household income below Rs 8,00,000 are eligible to apply for the financial aid. Other students with severe financial difficulties arising from sudden unforeseen circumstances are also considered.

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Scholarship Opportunities

Interested applicants must note that in addition to the financial aid, which is provided purely on the basis of financial need, PGP students also receive several merit based or merit-cum-need based scholarships.

Aditya Birla Scholarship: According to official information, this merit-based scholarship is given to PGP students of both the first and the second years. Students who are granted the scholarship during the first year are eligible to apply for renewal in the second year, provided they belong to the top 25 per cent of the batch in the first year. The scholarship amount is Rs 1.75 lakh per student. OPJEMS Scholarship: This scholarship is given to PGP students of second year. The first ten toppers of the second year, based on the academic performance in the first year, are eligible to apply. On the basis of an online test conducted by OP Jindal Group, one student of each academic year will be awarded. The scholarship amount is Rs 1.50 lakh. NTPC Scholarship Scheme: Students who belong to SC/ST/PwD categories and are in their second year of management studies, having passed the first-year examination in one attempt, are eligible for the scholarship. The scholarship amounts to Rs 48,000 per year. Employment in Social Sector Scholarship: This scholarship reimburses the recipient one-third of the fees at the end of each year of work for the first three years in the social sector. Ministry of Tribal Affairs Scholarship (ST): The Ministry of Tribal affairs, Government of India, invites applications for the National Scholarship for Higher Education for Scheduled Tribe students of PGP first year. This is a means scholarship that covers tuition expenses in full. Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Scholarship (SC): The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, invites applications for the National Scholarship for Higher Education for Scheduled Caste students from first year. This is a means scholarship that covers tuition expenses in full. Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Department of Persons with Disabilities (PwD): A person with disability having not less than 40 per cent disability and having a disability certificate issued by any competent medical authority. This is a means scholarship of Rs 2,55,000 per year.

There are also several alumni scholarships for the students of IIM Bangalore: Nitin Agarwal Scholarship, Parameshwara Iyer Award, and more.

It is also important to note that the CAT score is an important criterion for IIM admission. However, aspirants must note that the criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs.