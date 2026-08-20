IIM Bangalore BSc (Hons) Admissions 2027 Open, Check Eligibility, Key Dates

IIM Bangalore BSc (Hons) Admissions 2027: IIM Bangalore has opened admissions for the second cohort of its undergraduate programmes, inviting applications for the 2027 batch of its four-year, full-time residential BSc (Hons) in Data Sciences and BSc (Hons) in Economics programmes. The application window is open until October 15.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the UG admissions portal.

There are a total of 80 seats, with 40 seats in each programme, offering students focused learning, close faculty interaction, and personalised academic engagement within IIM Bangalore's campus environment.

Students enrolled in the BSc (Hons) in Data Sciences programme will study minors in Economics and Business Studies, while those admitted to the BSc (Hons) in Economics programme will study minors in Data Science and Business Studies. The programmes also provide opportunities for faculty-guided research, industry projects, internships, and corporate interactions, along with access to IIM Bangalore's wider alumni and professional community.

IIM Bangalore launched the four-year residential programmes last year with the aim of extending its academic excellence in postgraduate education to the undergraduate space.

The programmes are designed to develop analytical thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making capabilities. The interdisciplinary approach prepares students to engage with complex economic, technological, and business challenges and develop evidence-based approaches to decision-making and development.

Admission And Eligibility

Candidates must be 20 years of age or younger as of August 1, 2027, and must have cleared Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board. They must have studied Mathematics in both Classes 11 and 12 and secured at least 60 per cent marks in Mathematics in Class 10.

Admission will be based on performance in the IIM Bangalore UG Admissions Test, followed by a personal interview for shortlisted candidates.

Important Dates

Registration opens: August 17

Application deadline: October 15, 5:00 pm IST

UG Admissions Test: November 15 (tentative)

Interview dates: Second and third weeks of January 2027 (tentative)

Offers and waitlist: Third week of February 2027 (tentative)