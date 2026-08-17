IIM Bangalore's Executive Programmes For Working Professionals: How It Works, Complete List

IIM Bangalore: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore offers executive education programmes designed for working professionals seeking to strengthen their management, leadership, technology and sector-specific skills without leaving their jobs. The programmes range from short courses lasting a few days to long-duration programmes extending over several months.

According to the institute's official website, IIM Bangalore conducts numerous short duration executive programmes every year. These are typically two to six days long. IIM Bangalore also offers part-time certification programmes with a duration of 2-12 months. The institute also offers custom programmes that are tailor-made to build organisational capabilities and create a positive impact, by developing learning solutions specific to the challenges faced by the organisation. These can be of short duration or a long duration programme based on the needs of customers.

IIM Bangalore's Short Duration Programmes

The institute's Short Duration Programmes (SDPs) are conducted across various management disciplines such as strategy, leadership, innovation, data analytics, innovation, entrepreneurship, marketing, technology, and operations. "The SDPs are ideally suited for participants looking for new insights that can help their organisations or ventures develop alternative ways of looking at things," the institute stated.

Long Duration Programmes, Certificate Courses

The long duration programmes offered by IIM Bangalore are part-time certification programmes with a duration of 2-12 months. According to official information, these courses address the needs of working executives to acquire General Management skills for sectors such as Aerospace and Aviation, Healthcare, Information Technology, Public Policy, Media and Entertainment, etc.

These programmes are targeted at acquiring specific skills and knowledge such as Digital Transformation, Business Analytics, Leadership for Senior Management, Entrepreneurship and Family Business Management, etc. The institute stated that the long duration programmes can be offered as a combination of live online and on-campus sessions.

Check Some Upcoming Courses

Here are some of the upcoming short term programmes being offered by the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

Artificial Intelligence Strategy (Starting on August 24, duration: 5 days) Influencer Marketing (August 27, for 3 days) Executive Presence for Impactful Leadership (August 31, for 3 days) Artificial Intelligence for Senior Leaders (September 28, for 3 days)

Check the list of upcoming long duration programmes at IIM Bangalore.

1. Leadership Development Programme To Build Resilient

Starting date: August 20

Duration: 4 months

2. Programme on Capital Markets & Risk Management

Starting date: August 21

Duration: 10 months

3. Management Programme for Entrepreneurs & Family Businesses

Starting date: September 15

Duration: 6 months

4. General Management Programme for Aerospace and Aviation Executives

Starting date: September 16

Duration: 10 months

For details on admission and programmes, candidates are advised to visit the institute's official website. It is advisable to rely on official channels only.