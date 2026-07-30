CAT 2026: List Of Courses Offered By IIM Bangalore

CAT 2026: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are set to start the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 registration on August 3. With IIM Indore the conducting body this year, Director Himanshu Rai stated that "CAT has consistently served as a gateway for talented individuals aspiring to contribute meaningfully to business, governance, and society."

As per the official announcement, the CAT 2026 will be held on November 29 in three sessions in approximately 170 cities. The CAT exam is a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. Interested candidates can check the list of courses offered by IIM Bangalore in this article.

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IIM Bangalore Management Programmes

Post Graduate Programmes in Management (PGP):

Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP)

Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM)

Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGPBA)

Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy and Management (PGPPM)

Fellow Programmes in Management (FPM):

The institute also offers PhD in the following specialisations: Decision Sciences, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Finance and Accounting, Information Systems, Marketing, Organizational Behaviour & Human Resources Management, Production and Operations Management, Public Policy, and Strategy

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According to the institute's official website, IIMB has 105 full-time faculty members, about 1,200 students across various degree-granting programmes and nearly 5,000 annual executive education participants.

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Management aspirants must note that the IIMs may verify eligibility at various stages of the selection process. As per official information, each IIM is independent to mandate their own eligibility criteria. Performance in the CAT 2026 examination is an important component for consideration, the official notification stated.

IIMs may also use the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other criteria for short-listing candidates.