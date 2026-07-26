CAT 2026: Registration Fee Increased, Check All Key Changes Before Applying

The CAT 2026 registration process will begin on August 3 at 10 AM. Candidates can submit their application forms till September 15 (5 PM) through the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The IIM Indore will conduct CAT 2026 on November 29 in three shifts across 170+ exam cities in the country. The main change is the increase in the registration fee this year. The official notification confirms that there are no changes in the exam pattern or syllabus this year.

CAT 2026 Registration Fee Revised

The registration fee for CAT 2026 has been increased for all categories. Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and NC-OBC categories will now have to pay Rs 2,700, compared to Rs 2,600 last year. The application fee has been revised from Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,350 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

The registration fee is non-refundable. It must be paid online while submitting the application form.

CAT 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have completed a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks are eligible to apply. The minimum required marks are 45% for SC, ST, and PwD candidates. Students in the final year of their bachelor's degree can also apply. However, they must meet all eligibility conditions at the time of admission.

Candidates are advised to keep all required documents ready before the registration window opens. They should complete the application process well before the last date to avoid any technical issues or last-minute delays.

The CAT 2026 admit card will be released on November 4. The result is expected in the first week of January 2027, and the score will remain valid till December 31, 2027.

The information brochure states that no further changes will be made for CAT 2026 or the admission process of the participating IIMs after the notification.