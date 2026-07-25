CAT 2026 Notification Out: Registration Begins On August 3, Exam Scheduled For November 29

CAT 2026 Notification Out: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have announced the schedule for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026. The computer-based entrance exam will be conducted on Sunday, November 29, in three sessions for admission to various management programmes offered by the IIMs.

The CAT 2026 registration process will begin at 10 am on August 3 and conclude at 5 pm on September 15. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from November 4 to November 29.

CAT 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for CAT 2026 must hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories, the minimum required marks are 45 per cent.

Candidates appearing for the final year of their bachelor's degree or those awaiting their final results are also eligible to apply. However, shortlisted candidates will be required to submit a certificate from their university or institution confirming that they have completed all degree requirements by the stipulated date.

Applicants with professional qualifications such as CA, CS, CMA (ICWA), or Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India (FIAI) are also eligible, provided they meet the prescribed minimum marks criteria.

CAT 2026 Registration Fee

The registration fee for CAT 2026 is:

For SC, ST, and PwBD candidates- Rs 1,350

For all other candidates- Rs 2,700

The fee is to be paid only once, irrespective of the number of IIMs or participating institutes a candidate intends to apply to. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwBD categories must upload valid category certificates during registration. The registration fee is non-refundable.

CAT 2026 Test Cities

During registration, candidates must select five preferred test cities. Based on availability, one of the selected cities will be allotted. If none of the preferred cities is available, candidates will be assigned a nearby test city.

The examination will be conducted in centres across approximately 170 test cities. The allotted test centre details will be mentioned on the admit card.

CAT 2026 Result And Score Validity

The CAT 2026 results are expected to be declared in the first week of January 2027. Candidates will be able to access their scorecards on the official CAT website and may also receive an SMS notification. The CAT 2026 score will remain valid until December 31, 2027.

CAT 2026 Admission Process

CAT scores are used as a prerequisite for admission to management programmes offered by the IIMs. However, each IIM follows its own selection process and eligibility criteria.

Apart from CAT performance, institutes may also consider factors such as previous academic performance, work experience, and other parameters while shortlisting candidates for subsequent stages of the admission process. Mere fulfilment of the minimum eligibility criteria does not guarantee selection or shortlisting.