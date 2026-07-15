CAT 2026 Registration To Start Soon; Here's How To Apply And Documents Required

CAT 2026 Registration: The Common Admission Test (CAT) Registration 2026 is expected to begin in August 2026, while the official notification is likely to be released in July. Candidates seeking admission to MBA and other management programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and participating institutes will be able to apply online once the registration window opens.

The application process will include creating a user account, filling in personal and academic details, uploading required documents and paying the application fee. Candidates are advised to keep all necessary documents ready and regularly check the official website for the latest updates on registration dates, exam schedule and other important announcements.

CAT 2026 Registration: How to Apply?

Candidates will be able to submit their applications through the official CAT portal after the registration window opens. The process is expected to include the following steps:

Visit the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

Create a user ID using your mobile number and email address.

Complete OTP verification to activate the account.

Log in using the generated credentials.

Fill in personal, academic and work experience details.

Upload the required documents and photographs.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

CAT 2026 Documents and Details Required

Before filling out the application form, candidates should keep the following information ready:

Personal details, including name, date of birth, gender and category.

Recent passport-size photograph and scanned signature.

Class 10, Class 12, bachelor's degree and higher education details, if applicable.

Employment history, including company names, designation and duration of work experience.

Preferred postgraduate programmes and interview city choices among participating IIMs.

Up to five preferred exam city options for the computer-based test.

Declaration and final submission after verifying all entered details.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official CAT website for the notification, registration dates and other important updates.