CUSAT CAT 2026: Result Out, Check Steps, Direct Link To Download Rank List

CUSAT CAT 2026 Result Out: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has released the CUSAT CAT 2026 result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, admissions.cusat.ac.in, using their email ID and password. Qualified candidates will be eligible for the counselling and seat allotment process.

The CUSAT CAT 2026 provisional answer key was released on May 14, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until May 17.

The exam was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on May 9, 10 and 11, 2026. The examination was held for a duration of three hours each day.

The CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) is conducted for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the university.

CUSAT CAT Result 2026: Steps To Check Result

Visit the official website, admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Log in using the registered username/email ID and password.

Click on the result/rank list link.

Download and save the result for future reference.

CUSAT CAT 2026 Result Out: Here's Direct Link To Download Rank List PDF

Details Mentioned In Result/Rank Card

Candidate's name

Roll number

Marks obtained

All India Rank (AIR)/Category Rank

Qualifying status

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the rank card and keep a copy for use during the counselling process.

The CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) is conducted for candidates seeking entry into undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the Cochin University of Science and Technology and its affiliated institutions. Through this entrance examination, students can secure admission to a range of disciplines, including engineering, science, law, and humanities, across programmes such as BTech, MTech, MSc, MA, LLB, and doctoral studies.