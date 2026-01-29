Cochin University Of Science And Technology Opens Registration For CAT 2026 Entrance Exam

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has started the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026. Candidates who wish to apply for undergraduate, postgraduate and other courses can submit their applications through the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

The registration process began on January 27, 2026. The application deadline for undergraduate and postgraduate courses is March 5, 2026. Candidates can apply for M.Tech courses until April 16, 2026, while the registration deadline for MBA courses is April 30, 2026.

CUSAT CAT 2026: Application Process

Candidates can follow the following steps to appear for the entrance exam:

1. First, visit the official CUSAT website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

2. Click on the CUSAT CAT 2026 registration link on the home page.

3. A new page will open where you will need to register online.

4. After completing the registration, click on the submit option.

5. Log in with your registered user ID and password and fill out the application form.

5. Pay the prescribed application fee.

6. After submitting your application, download the confirmation page.

7. Save a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee Information

The application fee for General category candidates is Rs 1500 for up to two test codes. Candidates belonging to the Kerala Scheduled Caste (KSC) and Kerala Scheduled Tribe (KST) categories will have to pay Rs 700 for two test codes.

For each additional test code, General category candidates will be charged Rs 500 and KSC/KST category candidates will be charged Rs 250. Candidates applying for more than one M.Tech or MBA program will only need to pay the prescribed application fee and no additional test fees, as CAT is not conducted for these courses.

The application fee can be paid via credit card, debit card, UPI or net banking facility of most banks. Candidates are advised to visit the official CUSAT website for more details.